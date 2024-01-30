$1.3m worth of damages by home fires

There have been 17 residential fires so far this year, causing an estimated $1.3 million in damage and leaving 64 people homeless or displaced.

And the National Fire Authority (NFA) is carrying out investigation to to find out the probable cause of six fires over two days.

The fires left 28 people homeless or displaced and the total cost of damage from these fires is estimated to be over $565,000.

On Sunday, a four bedroom timber and corrugated house was destroyed by fire at Kiribati Settlement in Naboro.

The property belonged to a security officer, and at least six people are now homeless.

In another incident on Sunday at 3.17am, a single lean-to house was destroyed by fire at Orisi Street, in Tauvegavega, Ba.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident.

NFA officers responded to another incident in Ba at around 2.54am on the same morning.

A two-bedroom timber and corrugated iron was destroyed by fire.

The house was vacant at the time, and information gathered at the scene was that the owner was staying and working in Suva.

A neighbour alerted the Ba Police Stations when she saw flames coming out of the house.

The house sustained 90 per cent damage, costing an estimated $20,000.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a property was destroyed by fire at Kalaba Settlement in Levuka.

The home was occupied by three brothers and the cost of damage is yet to be determined.

On the same morning, a three-flat timber and corrugated iron house consisting of three bedrooms was destroyed in fire at A H Khan Road, in Nawaka, Nadi.

The fire was quickly spreading to the neighbouring houses, but the officers managed to contain and extinguish the fire.

A total of 11 people were left homeless, and damage was estimated at $290,000.

Earlier, on the same day, at 5.04am a five-bedroom concrete and corrugated iron dwelling, was destroyed by fire.

The owner was at home with his wife at the time of the incident.

Apart from the house, a van was also destroyed.

Six people are left homeless after this incident, with damage estimated at $250,000.

Chief executive, Puamau Sowane said in heavily populated areas adequate spacing between houses is imperative.

Sowane said people’s lives have been lost in the past from unwanted fires, and they urge people to learn from these tragic incidents.