Saturday, October 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$1.6m for oil spill preventative equipment

The Government of Japan will provide a funding of $1.6 million to Fiji to support the procurement of oil spill preventative equipment for the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji under its ‘Economic Social Development Programme’.

Yesterday, while signing the Memorandum of Understanding, Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau thanked the Government of Japan for their provision in maintaining our ocean clean by providing Oil Spill equipment that will benefit the future generation of Fiji.

Ro Filipe said Fiji’s oceans are now protected and is looking forward to working with the Government of Japan to protect our ocean from the risk of spilt oil into our ocean.

Embassy of Japan’s Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Tanak Kenichiro says that the Japanese government cannot ignore the importance of the ocean in our everyday lives.

He said it is for this reason that Japan maintains the view that preserving and maintaining a healthy ocean is an important pillar to promote sustainable socio-economic development.

Kenichiro added that the ocean has provided us with food, and income for our fisheries communities and facilitated international trade.

“Through this funding, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will be receiving the oil spill equipment and related accessories, including towing its vehicles.”

“We believe that the new oil spill equipment will be utilised in Levuka, Labasa, Lautoka and Suva ports to support one of MSAF’s mandated responsibilities to protect Fiji’s marine environment.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup fi...

Skipper Cup defending champions Nadi will take on Suva in the grand...
Rugby

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup fina...

Suva is through the final of the Skipper Cup after beating Nadroga ...
News

As Fijians, we are all connected, s...

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says as Fijians, we are all con...
News

HRADC intervenes to assist harassme...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) strongl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup...

Rugby
Skipper Cu...

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup f...

Rugby
Suva is th...

As Fijians, we are all connected...

News
Leader of ...

HRADC intervenes to assist haras...

News
The Human ...

Naduva named in Premier 7s dream...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Tobacco control report to be mad...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Government lifts freeze on PSV p...

News
Cabinet ha...

Chief Registrar fronts court, pl...

News
Chief Regi...

Koroibete scores, keeps Wallabie...

Rugby
Marika Kor...

Uphold the rule of law, NGOCHR t...

News
The NGO Co...

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Kiwis deny Kurukuru a World Cup ...

Football
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 OFC FNC (Fiji vs Solomon Islands) 3rd Place