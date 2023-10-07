$1.6m for oil spill preventative equipment

The Government of Japan will provide a funding of $1.6 million to Fiji to support the procurement of oil spill preventative equipment for the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji under its ‘Economic Social Development Programme’.

Yesterday, while signing the Memorandum of Understanding, Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau thanked the Government of Japan for their provision in maintaining our ocean clean by providing Oil Spill equipment that will benefit the future generation of Fiji.

Ro Filipe said Fiji’s oceans are now protected and is looking forward to working with the Government of Japan to protect our ocean from the risk of spilt oil into our ocean.

Embassy of Japan’s Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Tanak Kenichiro says that the Japanese government cannot ignore the importance of the ocean in our everyday lives.

He said it is for this reason that Japan maintains the view that preserving and maintaining a healthy ocean is an important pillar to promote sustainable socio-economic development.

Kenichiro added that the ocean has provided us with food, and income for our fisheries communities and facilitated international trade.

“Through this funding, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will be receiving the oil spill equipment and related accessories, including towing its vehicles.”

“We believe that the new oil spill equipment will be utilised in Levuka, Labasa, Lautoka and Suva ports to support one of MSAF’s mandated responsibilities to protect Fiji’s marine environment.”