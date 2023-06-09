Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

10-man Blues upset FACT champions

A 10-man Lautoka outfit registered a 1-0 win over host and defending champions Suva in their opening Group A match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

The Whites, featuring without five key players, started well and launched some early attacks through Captain Samuela Drudru and Rusiate Matarerega.

Lautoka with prolific marksman Sairusi Nalaubu and Saula Waqa upfront also threatened with set-piece moves initiated in midfield by Captain Zibraaz Sahib.

The fast and constructively displayed first spell did not produce any goals and the two sides entered the second half with more urge and determination to net goals and seal victory.

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar pulled out Afraz Ali and sent in Manasa Nawakula while Suva replaced Merill Nand and Matarerega with Joeli Ranitu and Bruce Hughes.

The Sugar City boys managed to find the winner in the 73rd minute after a mid-air through pass saw lanky Waqa connect with a diving header and beating goalie Akuila Mateisuva.

The Blues finished the match with only ten players after Epeli Leiroti was sent off for a crude challenge on Ramzan Khan.

Suva will now play Ba in its next match at 7pm tomorrow while Lautoka will come up against Navua at 1pm.

The teams:

Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Meli Codro (Sanaila Waqanicakau), Inoke Turagalailai, Rusiate Matarerega (Bruce Hughes), Ramzan Khan, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Samuela Drudru (C), Filipe Baravilala, Merill Nand (Joeli Ranitu).

Hyperchem Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (C) (Antonio Tuivuna),  Afraz Ali (Manasa Nawakula), Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sakaraia Naisua.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thriller

Rewa opened its 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT campaign with a thrilling 1-...
Fiji FACT 2023

Confidence was the key for Blues

Lautoka FC Head Coach Ronil Kumar says confidence played a big role...
Fiji FACT 2023

No excuses for loss, says Khan

Suva FC Coach Babs Khan says the defending champions have no excuse...
Fiji FACT 2023

Ali demands more from players

Ba FC Head Coach Imdad Ali wants more from his team despite a 2-1 w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thrill...

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa opene...

Confidence was the key for Blues...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

No excuses for loss, says Khan

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva FC Co...

Ali demands more from players

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba FC Head...

Navua to iron out finishing letd...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Head...

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Popular News

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con s...

Football
A-League w...

Drua’s last hurrah for a t...

Rugby
Its a case...

IFAD opens regional office in Su...

News
Acting Pri...

Finals come early, says departin...

Rugby
Outgoing Q...

Lopez ‘Unstoppable’ suspended am...

Entertainment
Jennifer L...

Murray to lead Fiji Under 20 at ...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa beats Labasa in FACT thriller