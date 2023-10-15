100pc of Police deaths linked to NCDs

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says it is sad to note that 100 per cent of Police deaths are linked to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Speaking at the launch of Pinktober Month at the Police Headquarters in Suva, Chew pleaded with officers not wait for a specific time or date to talk about or improve their health.

“Let us not wait for a day, week or month, set aside annually to create awareness about an illness, or to actually talk about an illness.”

“Externally, we may look fit and healthy, but internally is a different picture.”

“PINKTOBER gives us the opportunity to learn from the brave survivors and families who share their experiences, so that we can better utilize our todays and tomorrows wisely.”

“Please continue to prioritize your health. Signing up for this job has meant putting others before self, but we won’t be of any use, if we are unwell.”

The launch was also an opportunity for the Fiji Police Headquarters staffs to collect funds which will go towards the eradication of cancer.