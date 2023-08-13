100th Birthday celebrated in style

A Fijian family residing in San Mateo, California, celebrated the 100th birthday of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother in style this weekend.

Batulan Mohammed turned century old on Friday and all her loved ones from Fiji, Canada and the United States gathered together to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Born and bred in Moto, Ba, Batulan got married to the late Nur Buksh of 34 Grantham Road, Raiwai, Suva and together they have eight children- five boys and three girls.

Six of her children reside in the USA, one in Canada and one in Fiji.

All her children, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren celebrated her special day together.

Batulan’s son and family spokesperson, Rocky Ali Buksh told FijiLive they are blessed and feel special to celebrate his mother’s 100th birthday.

“She is still very strong, does not use eye glasses, loves her favorite blanket of 40 years which was gifted to her by her granddaughter and enjoys all her favorite home cooked dishes.”

“Though she was taken away from Fiji 43 years ago, Fiji has always remained in her heart and she last visited the country ten years ago, to celebrate her 90th Birthday in Fiji.”

“She is a real blessing in our lives and she has kept us all united and strong together,” he said.