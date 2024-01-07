1082 students terminated TSLS scholarships

1082 students terminated or ceased their Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) sponsorships from 2019 to 2023.

Revealing this, Acting Board Chairperson of TSLS, Dr Penuel Emi said the reasons given by students is that they have obtained overseas student visa and facing challenges in the field of study they chose to undertake.

This resulted in students requesting change of programme in the second and third year which is not permitted.

She said some students have stated having personal issues which varies.

Dr Emi said whilst the student cease the sponsorship, they are obligated to serve the country, commensurate to the investment by the taxpayers or pay back the equivalent if their service to the country is not provided via any form of paid employment.

She therefore is urging Year 13 students who recently sat exams to discuss and agree with their parents or guardians on their choice of programme to study through Fiji Government funded scholarships.

This also applies to Year 12 students recently sat exams and would like to pursue Skills Qualifications (TVET) under the Scholarships for Skills Qualification schemes.

“Each year, TSLS record notes, that a quite a number of students request for change of programme and cease sponsorship to discontinue studies.”

“A student wishing to change the programme must seek prior approval from TSLS before changing the programme with the Tertiary Education providers.”

“A student is allowed only one change of programme within the first year and the programme should be within the same discipline or national priority area of choice.”

From 2019 to 2023, a total of 791 students changed programmes and the reasons given was due to students being forced to undertake a programme which is not of their own choice, choose programme under peer pressure, while some students did not have prior knowledge of the programme content and possible job roles.

Furthermore, students opted for a programme only to secure a scholarship, some opted for a programme which provided a pathway for migration.

The Acting Chairperson is advising that as per the policy the change of a programme after a year prolongs the years of bonding and is an additional cost to the taxpayers of the country.

In the TSLS 2023 records, a lowest change of request of 35 was noted.

This is attributed to a massive awareness on scholarship schemes through the TSLS readily available Community Awareness Handbook and collaborations by Tertiary Education providers.

Meanwhile, online application is open, and the processing of applications will start after the release of the Year 13 results and once the applicants have loaded their final study offer letters from the preferred Tertiary Education provider.

The first cut-off closing date for complete online application is Friday 2 February.