Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$10M budget support for school rehab program

The Australian Government has pledged $10 million as budget support for the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Programme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this is to support the rebuild program in the Northern Division.

Last week, the Prime Minister met Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.

The meeting, which took place along the margins of the 3rd FIPIC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, provided a fresh impetus to Fiji and Australia’s Vuvale Partnership.

Discussions at the meeting covered important aspects of the partnership, particularly in the areas of economic development, labour mobility, sports diplomacy, health and education, defence and security, climate resilience.

Rabuka thanked Australia for their ongoing support towards regional solidarity and their efforts towards the implementation of the 2050 strategy for the Pacific.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
News

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats conc...

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the ...
News

Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city's historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to ...
Sports

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Tennis Fiji today received a $15,000 boost for the Fiji Open 2023 a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu...

Football
Suva’s OFC...

Popular News

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Progress is underpinned by Ratu ...

News
Fiji’s pro...

Bill to remove special zones fro...

News
Prime Mini...

Bolaca undergoes successful surg...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Managreve takes advantage of Suk...

Business
Single mot...

A man who lived, driven by humil...

News
The Fiji L...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

State of some villages is worrying: Vasu