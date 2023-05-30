$10M budget support for school rehab program

The Australian Government has pledged $10 million as budget support for the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Programme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this is to support the rebuild program in the Northern Division.

Last week, the Prime Minister met Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.

The meeting, which took place along the margins of the 3rd FIPIC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, provided a fresh impetus to Fiji and Australia’s Vuvale Partnership.

Discussions at the meeting covered important aspects of the partnership, particularly in the areas of economic development, labour mobility, sports diplomacy, health and education, defence and security, climate resilience.

Rabuka thanked Australia for their ongoing support towards regional solidarity and their efforts towards the implementation of the 2050 strategy for the Pacific.