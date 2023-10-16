Monday, October 16, 2023
10pc of Fiji’s workforce left in last 18 months

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that  10 per cent of Fiji’s formal workforce has left the country for better working conditions overseas.

Prof Prasad said the Government can leverage the private sector to re-skill or up-skill its employees and significant value must be placed on technical, vocational, enterprise education and training (TVET) programs in schools and tertiary institutions.

He said TVET is the modern-day solution towards transforming the Fijian economy to greater heights through the expansion of its human capital.

“It is important that Rebuilding the technical education system as well as address the skills gap issue in the country. The Government is now going to invest in this and work together with existing service providers, including the newly established Pacific Polytech.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Government is improving the processes at the Immigration Department to ease the work permit process and to assist the private sector get more workers in Fiji for the needy areas in the short term, as we battle the loss of our skills to overseas countries.

Prof Prasad added that Fiji is focusing on skills development and training at all levels of Fiji’s educational system and private sector is playing an important role in this.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
