Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2022: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks during the Parliament Sitting at Parliament Complex in Suva. Photo courtesy of Parliament of the Republic of Fiji.

Government Ministries have spent over $12 million on advertising with the Fiji Sun Newspaper during the period of 2014 -2022.

This has been highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Parliament, when responding to a Written Question from the Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Rabuka said this advertisement cost for the year 2014 to the year 2022, did not include advertising by Government commercial companies, statutory organisations and independent institutions that came by way of directive.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Rugby

The Radradra -Koroibete combination...

Flying Fijians and Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra has revealed ...
Fiji Parliament

Fiji has support for sustainable fi...

The Green Climate Fund has a $1.7 billion funding committed to Smal...
News

Fiji Airways is ready to reinstate ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways is prepared to rei...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji has support for sustainable...

Fiji Parliament
The Green ...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

Court finds Hayne guilty for rap...

NRL
Former Fij...

Fiji’s tuna industry contr...

News
Fiji's dom...

Popular News

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfi...

News
The Austra...

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

Gold medalist aims to raise clim...

News
University...

Volavola scores in Racing’...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 2017-2018 fiscal year