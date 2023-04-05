$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2022: Rabuka

Government Ministries have spent over $12 million on advertising with the Fiji Sun Newspaper during the period of 2014 -2022.

This has been highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Parliament, when responding to a Written Question from the Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Rabuka said this advertisement cost for the year 2014 to the year 2022, did not include advertising by Government commercial companies, statutory organisations and independent institutions that came by way of directive.