13% drop in crime rate: Police

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew speaks during a press conference in Suva.

Police has revealed that the overall crime rate has decreased by 13 per cent in the first six months of this year.

In a statement, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew 7,605 cases have been recorded compared to 8,774 for the same period last year.

Chew said this has been possible through the support of the communities, crime prevention stakeholders and law enforcement partners.

“Police understands that there are unreported cases, which is why they are prioritizing community policing operations to encourage people to come forward and report crimes.”

Chew added that offences against property which include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and robbery recorded decreases for the first six-month period.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
