Monday, April 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$132M tourism project for Vanua Levu

The Fijian Government together with its development partner World Bank will develop a major tourism initiative in Vanua Levu, valued at US$60 million ( FJD$132.6 million).

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka said the initiative is a holistic one, including the upgrade of the airports to take full-loaded aircraft, consistently and strengthen the night flights out of Labasa.

Gavoka said Vanua Levu is a high yield market because of its adventure-those that go there are normally divers, and they can do that the whole day around the Natewa Bay and then travel late in the evening to Labasa – fly out by the evening and connect to Suva or Nadi.

“The infrastructure will also improve. We will also share with you about the Blue Township in Savusavu. All these things will come together and Vanua Levu is going to see a huge improvement in tourism, in the very near future.”

Gavoka added that comprehensive plans are underway to work on enhancing Fiji’s tourism sector – it is all beginning to come together.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Boy, 10, hit by Govt vehicle in Nav...

A 10-year-old boy is admitted in hospital after he was bumped by a ...
Rugby

Second loss in a row for Fijiana Dr...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua suffered their second loss in Super W ...
News

Decision on fuel duty to be reveale...

Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says that in his upcoming bu...
Football

Kurukuru hoist inaugural Melanesian...

The  Pacific wonderboys of Futsal, the Kurukuru of the  Solomon Isl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Boy, 10, hit by Govt vehicle in ...

News
A 10-year-...

Second loss in a row for Fijiana...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Decision on fuel duty to be reve...

News
Minister f...

Kurukuru hoist inaugural Melanes...

Football
The  Pacif...

Nadi back to winning ways over T...

Football
Nadi bounc...

Zahid stars in Rewa’s top of the...

Football
Former nat...

Popular News

Vunivalu scores in Moana win

Rugby
A first ha...

Byrne to begin resting key playe...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Waranaivalu to miss top of the t...

Football
National m...

Kikau back for Eels showdown

NRL
Canterbury...

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge F...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francai...

Rugby
Fijian spe...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji Nursing Association (FNA) Annual General Meeting