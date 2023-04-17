$132M tourism project for Vanua Levu

The Fijian Government together with its development partner World Bank will develop a major tourism initiative in Vanua Levu, valued at US$60 million ( FJD$132.6 million).

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka said the initiative is a holistic one, including the upgrade of the airports to take full-loaded aircraft, consistently and strengthen the night flights out of Labasa.

Gavoka said Vanua Levu is a high yield market because of its adventure-those that go there are normally divers, and they can do that the whole day around the Natewa Bay and then travel late in the evening to Labasa – fly out by the evening and connect to Suva or Nadi.

“The infrastructure will also improve. We will also share with you about the Blue Township in Savusavu. All these things will come together and Vanua Levu is going to see a huge improvement in tourism, in the very near future.”

Gavoka added that comprehensive plans are underway to work on enhancing Fiji’s tourism sector – it is all beginning to come together.