140 booked in last 24 hours for speeding

140 drivers were booked in the last twenty four hours for speeding and seven arrested for drunk and drive.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said four drunk and drive arrests were made in the Central Division and three in the Western Division in the Namaka area.

“It’s sad to note that despite warnings and advisories, we continue to record arrests and bookings for drunk and drive and speeding, two of the leading causes of accidents and fatalities.”

With the national road death toll currently standing at 30 compared to 9 for the same period last year, ACP Driu said drivers must adopt a change of mindset and attitude.

“It all comes down to attitude. Every decision made has consequences, so if one chooses to drive recklessly by speeding or driving after having a few alcoholic drinks, then accidents are going to happen.”

“If you care about getting home to your families, be responsible and take ownership of your safety when driving.”

“We will do our part in issuing advisories but drivers and pedestrians need to do their part by being responsible and taking ownership of their safety whilst on Fiji’s roads.”