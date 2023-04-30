Sunday, April 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

140 booked in last 24 hours for speeding

140 drivers were booked in the last twenty four hours for speeding and seven arrested for drunk and drive.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said four drunk and drive arrests were made in the Central Division and three in the Western Division in the Namaka area.

“It’s sad to note that despite warnings and advisories, we continue to record arrests and bookings for drunk and drive and speeding, two of the leading causes of accidents and fatalities.”

With the national road death toll currently standing at 30 compared to 9 for the same period last year, ACP Driu said drivers must adopt a change of mindset and attitude.

“It all comes down to attitude. Every decision made has consequences, so if one chooses to drive recklessly by speeding or driving after having a few alcoholic drinks, then accidents are going to happen.”

“If you care about getting home to your families, be responsible and take ownership of your safety when driving.”

“We will do our part in issuing advisories but drivers and pedestrians need to do their part by being responsible and taking ownership of their safety whilst on Fiji’s roads.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damaged ...

Two men are in custody following a Police chase on Saturday morning...
Rugby

Byrne disappointed with slow start

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne has expressed his disap...
News

Fuel and Gas prices to decrease fro...

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Mo...
Super Rugby

We gave our all, says Blues skipper...

Blues Captain Dalton Papalii says they gave their all to beat the S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damag...

News
Two men ar...

Byrne disappointed with slow sta...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fuel and Gas prices to decrease ...

News
Fuel and L...

We gave our all, says Blues skip...

Super Rugby
Blues Capt...

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL

Sports
Bottom pla...

ACS successfully retains Girls t...

Sports
Adi Cakoba...

Popular News

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Economy to grow by 6%: Kamikamic...

Business
Deputy...

Review of the Fijian-Made Brand ...

Business
Cabinet to...

Communication must be prioritize...

News
The Fiji P...

Crown Princess accorded traditio...

News
The Fiji G...

Fiji Link CEO Voss released on b...

News
Fiji Link ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

2 arrested, Police vehicle damaged in chase