147 drivers booked in the last 24 hours for speeding

Police has reported booking 147 drivers for speeding in the last 24-hours.

Chief of Operations Assistant Police Commissioner ACP Livai Driu said that this was a matter of concern for Police.

He said in the Southern Division that recorded the most bookings with 62 bookings, 50 in the West, 16 in the East, 11 in the North and 8 in the Central Division.

ACP Driu indicated that with major sporting events in the Suva this weekend, traffic officers will be out in numbers and is reminding drivers to be cautious and mindful of their safety and to be considerate of other road users.

Police have also indicated that as we head into the weekend, they are pleading with road users taking long trips to get adequate rest or to travel with someone who can assist with driving.

ACP Driu said driver fatigue has been linked to a number of serious accidents recorded in past weeks.

“Driver fatigue is a safety concern and has led to serious accidents and fatalities. We need drivers to understand that getting adequate rest is vital to road safety because the lack of rest will affect your concentration, and you’ll be slower to react, putting your life and the lives of other road users at risk.”

ACP Driu indicated that the other issue was people intoxicated.

He said drunk pedestrians have been victims of fatalities also this year.

“Be responsible when it comes to the consumption of alcohol. Call the Fiji Police if you need assistance,” ACP Driu added.