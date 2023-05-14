15 drivers in custody for drunk driving: Police

Police have indicated that 15 drivers are in custody, after they were arrested for charges of drinking and driving.

In a statement, Police said this number is from arrests made from 6am yesterday till 6am this morning.

Thirteen (13) arrests were made in the Western Division, while the Eastern and Southern Division recorded one arrest each.

Police have also highlighted that another worrying trend is the 180 traffic infringement.

“Do not make this Mother’s Day a bleak one, slow down and don’t drink and drive,” the statement said.