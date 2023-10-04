Wednesday, October 4, 2023
$15k sponsorship boost for Rewa

Rewa Football Association has secured a huge sponsorship for next week’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

Ajay Tradings Limited, a local business entity from Nausori has come on board  to provide $15,000 in financial assistance to the Delta Tigers for the tournament.

Apart from their corporate responsibility, managing director Rakeshni Singh expressed their enthusiasm over the partnership with the team after handing the cheque at the FoodCity Supermarket in Suva today.

“Being die-hard fans, we really wanted to do our part in backing up the team as we understand the expanses a team endures in the preparation phase of a tournament.”

“We have a lot of faith and trust in this team and that’s something that encouraged us to align with them. We wish the team the very best for the tournament and ask the fans to continue showing their support towards the team.”

Vice-president Peter Cecil while acknowledging the sponsors for providing the timely boost

“IDC is the last and major tournament of the year and so preparing for that a lot of effort and money is taken for camp and training.”

“Our time is always consistent when it comes to game time and competition and we are positive that with this assistance, the players will continue showing their effort and strive for success in the tournament.”

The Roderick Singh coached Rewa is drawn in Group B with Nadi, defending champions Suva and last year’s finalist Navua.

Rewa will kick start its campaign against Nadi at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A day later, they will face Suva at 7pm and round off their group matches against Navua at 5pm on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
