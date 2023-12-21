Thursday, December 21, 2023
16 people rushed to hospital after accident

16 people were rushed to the Korovou Health Centre for medical treatment after an accident at Nailega Village this morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, Livai Driu said the incident occurred between a three-ton truck and a private car.

He is calling on all road users to remain vigilant as people will be rushing for their Christmas shopping, and they need to be driving safely as we approach this festive weekend.

ACP Driu said an investigation is underway to ascertain what transpired.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
