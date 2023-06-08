16-year-olds to debut in Fiji FACT

Three 16-year-old players are set to make their debut in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT which kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

The players are Rewa and Fiji U16 utility Delon Shankar, Tailevu Naitasiri striker Altamish Khan and Navua’s reserve goalkeeper Mohammed Ledua, who is the youngest of the three.

17-year-old Isimeli Gavidi is another youngster to look-out for in the tournament.

The grandson of former Ba and national striker Meli Vuilabasa will appear for Lautoka FC.

Meanwhile four exciting matches will be played on the opening day.

Esy Cool Nadi will take on Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitaisiri at 1.30pm, Rooster Chicken Ba will face Rivertubing Fiji / Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 3.30pm, host and defending champions Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics Suva will clash against Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 5.30pm while AK Plumbing/ Glamada Rewa will battle it out against Extra Supermarket Labasa at 8pm.