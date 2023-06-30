Friday, June 30, 2023
17 new cases of COVID-19

17 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services indicated that of the 17 new cases recorded, 11 were recorded in the Central Division; 6 in the Western Division; with nil cases in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

The national seven-day rolling average of cases as of 25th June is 3 daily cases.

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
