$178m owed to film companies: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica revealed in Parliament today that the FijiFirst Government owes $178 million to film companies.

While speaking in support of the 2023-24 National Budget, Kamikamica said he will lodge a complaint against the former Economy Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for misleading Parliament.

Kamikamica said the tax rebate paid out to film companies were never accounted for in any budget and the former Minister for Economy was misleading Parliament on this matter.

He said when foreign film companies come to Fiji, they are entitled to rebates – so a portion of the money the companies spend in Fiji is refunded.

He said that this happens around the world but for some reason, the rebate levels were excessive.

“Even the Film Companies were telling the Government it was too generous. As a result, the Fiji First Government handed us an outstanding bill of about $178 million owing to these film Companies.”

He added that the Coalition Government will honour this debt.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
