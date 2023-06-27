Tuesday, June 27, 2023
18 Drua players in final Flying Fijians squad

18 Drua players have been included in the final 39-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians extended squad which marches into camp next Saturday.

Out of the 18, Captain Meli Derenalagi, Meli Tuni, Iosefo Masi, Zuriel Togiatama, Vilive Miramira, Caleb Muntz and Salesitino Ravutaumada will be making their debut.

Other Drua players in the team include Tevita Ikanivere, Samu Tawake, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Ilaisa Droasese.

Prop Haereiti Hetet and utility forward Joseva Tamani are still recovering for injury and will be managed from outside the group by the medical staff.

Coach Simon Raiwalui has reduced the squad to 39 after all club commitments of the players were finished.

“We had to wait until all club commitments were finished before finalizing the squad. There were a few injury concerns and this has been reflected in the selection of the squad.”

“All members not named in the initial training group will remain part of the wider group and be provided training programs, they will remain in contention for selection should there be any injuries.”

The Flying Fijians will kick off their Pacific Nations Cup campaign with a teat against Tonga on Saturday 22 July at 12pm in Lautoka before flying out to Apia to take on Samoa at 12pm on 29 July.

The side then travels to Japan to face the Brave Blossoms at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo at 10.15pm on 5 August.

In the pre-World Cup warm-up matches, Fiji will face France at 7.05am on Sunday 20 August at  Stade de la Beaujoire before taking on England at Twickenham on 27 August at 2.15am.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians 39-member wider squad:

Loosehead Prop
Peni Ravai
Eroni Mawi
Meli Tuni*

Hooker
Samuela Matavesi
Tevita Ikanivere
Zuriel Togiatama*

Tighthead Prop
Mesake Doge
Luke Tagi
Samu Tawake

Second Row
Isoa Nasilasila
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa
Temo Mayanavanua

Utility Forwards
Albert Tuisue
Peceli Yato
Lekima Tagitagivalu*
Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Backrow
Levani Botia
Viliame Mata
Meli Derenalagi*
Vilive Miramira*
Kitione Kamikamica

Halfback
Frank Lomani
Simione Kuruvoli
Peni Matawalu

Fly-half
Teti Tela
Caleb Muntz*
Ben Volavola

Inside Centre
Josua Tuisova
Kalaveti Ravouvou

Outside Center
Waisea Nayacalevu
Iosefo Masi*
Seta Tamanivalu

Wingers
Vinaya Habosi
Jiuta Wainiqolo
Selestino Ravutaumada*
Ilaisa Droasese

Utility
Semi Radradra
Sireli Maqala
Vilimoni Botitu

Key: * Uncapped Players

