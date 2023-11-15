182 active evacuation centres across Fiji

As of this morning, 182 evacuation centres have been opened across the four divisions, as confirmed by the National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko, this morning.

Soko said the focus is ensuring that evacuees who have been billeted in designated evacuation centres that have been active for the past 48 hours are assisted.

The Director has urged evacuees to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movements.

NDMO has not confirmed how many Fijians are currently residing in the 182 evacuation centres across the country.