Wednesday, November 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

182 active evacuation centres across Fiji

As of this morning, 182 evacuation centres have been opened across the four divisions, as confirmed by the National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko, this morning.

Soko said the focus is ensuring that evacuees who have been billeted in designated evacuation centres that have been active for the past 48 hours are assisted.

The Director has urged evacuees to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movements.

NDMO has not confirmed how many Fijians are currently residing in the 182 evacuation centres across the country.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for Pa...

142 Team Fiji athletes and officials landed safely in the Solomon I...
Rugby

Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas def...

Fijian-born Kenyan international Jone Kubu has praised scrum-half B...
News

Heavy rain warning cancelled for mo...

The heavy rain warning issued for most parts of the Fiji Group has ...
News

Not out of the woods yet: Soko

The National Disaster Management Office is urging all Fijians to re...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for...

2023 Pacific Games
142 Team F...

Kubu praises Robinson in Simbas ...

Rugby
Fijian-bor...

Heavy rain warning cancelled for...

News
The heavy ...

Not out of the woods yet: Soko

News
The Nation...

Expect delays and cancellations:...

Business
Fiji’s nat...

Kunavula pens 1-yr deal with Tah...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Popular News

Fijiana thrashes Cooks in Oceani...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Meaningful solutions are top pri...

News
Meaningful...

Nadroga makes clean sweep in Aus...

Football
Nadroga ma...

Diwali, a celebration of diversi...

News
A celebrat...

Fijiana ends campaign in second ...

Rugby
Fijiana en...

Divisional Disaster standby team...

News
As Divisio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji arrives in Honiara for Pacific Games