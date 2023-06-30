Friday, June 30, 2023
$19.9m allocated for Child Protection allowance

$19.9 million has been allocated for the Child Protection Allowance to support vulnerable children under the age of 18 years.

This was announced by the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in the 2023-2024 National Budget in Parliament today.

Professor Prasad said the monthly allowance rate will be increased by 15 per cent.

The revised allowance rates will be as follows:

Children not in school increased from $29.00 to $33.35.

Children in Primary school increased from $35.00 to $40.25.

Children in Secondary school increased from $46.00 to $52.90.

Children with disabilities increased from $69.00 to $79.35.

Children in residential homes increased from $120.00 to$138.00.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
