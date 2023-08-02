19-year-old remanded over Suva murder

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody over the murder of a 25-year-old man along Carnavon Street in Suva last Friday.

Sanaila Stone Taroka fronted the Magistrates Court in Suva today charged with one count of murder.

He is alleged to have engaged in the conduct of punching Navitalai Loatuicama, which resulted in his death.

The Police Prosecution filed full disclosures to the accused who has opted for Legal Aid Counsel.

However, Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau questioned Police Prosecutor why the charge was a murder charge under the Prosecution Code 2003.

Puamau said Prosecutors must ensure that it is the right charge- and that the High Court might lower it to manslaughter.

She also told the court that the Magistrate does not have the right to hear the matter due to the seriousness of the offence and has transferred it to the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 August for plea and bail application.