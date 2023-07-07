$2.07B collected in revenue

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collected an estimated $2.07 billion in net revenue, which is $565.5 million or 37.6 per cent higher than the cumulative for June collections.

In a statement, FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon attributed the favourable collection in the revenue to the remarkable collection in the tax types such as the Withholding Tax, VAT, Capital Gains (CGT) Fiscal Duty, Import Excise, Domestic Excise, Export Duty and the Water Resource Tax.

Dixon said that the strong performance in sectors likes services, retail and manufacturing has also positively impacted the revenue collection of June 2023.

“The positive variances signify that the recovery and growth is cutting across all sectors of the economy, which has translated into increased revenue. In essence, when the economy recovers, businesses experience higher profits, individuals earn more income and consumer spending rises,” Dixon said.

The positive revenue collection for June 2023 is attributed to improvement against June 2022 in the following tax types:

Corporate Income Tax and other Income Taxes surged by $5.2m and $5.4m respectively, showing increased business confidence and a positive revenue outlook.

Domestic VAT recorded a growth of $7 million, revealing an increase in domestic economic activity along with the recovery of the tourism sector.

Import VAT and fiscal duty increased by $5.2m and $2.2m, respectively. This is attributed to an increase in the volume and the value of imports.

Domestic Excise increased by $3.1m, indicating the growing demand for excisable products for the Service sector and for export purposes.

Airport Departure Tax increased by $2.2m. The growth is attributed to an increase in travel to Fiji.

“FRCS envisages that the revenue projections for July 2023 will continue in a similar trajectory,” Dixon said.