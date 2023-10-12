2-3 cyclones likely to pass through Fiji

Fijians need to prepare now for the upcoming tropical cyclone season as two to three tropical cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji during the cyclone season, two of which may reach severe category.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service tropical cyclone seasonal outlook for the 2023–2024 seasons, there is equal risk of tropical cyclones affecting any part of the Fiji Group during the season.

The seasonal outlook also states that while the peak tropical cyclone activities are usually from January to March, tropical cyclones can form any time during the season, and out-of-season tropical cyclones cannot be ruled out.

While launching the 2023 National Disaster Week, Minister Responsible for Meteorological Services, Ro Filipe Tuisawau said to predict the outlook for the 2023-24 tropical cyclone seasons, analogue seasons were identified, that is, seasons in the past with a similar background climate to the present.

Ro Filipe urged communities to remain alert and be well-prepared for severe tropical cyclone events during the coming season.

He said the whole purpose of releasing the tropical cyclone seasonal outlook is to provide a heads-up for the upcoming tropical cyclone season and ensure that necessary preparatory work is undertaken now.

“Trimming tree branches away from windows and power lines should be undertaken now and people should check their homes for structural weaknesses and take appropriate remedial action, and not during the height of a tropical cyclone.”

The Minister also suggested that people clear all drains and waterways on the property and become aware of the cyclone warning system.

He said in the past, tropical disturbances and tropical depressions have created havoc with extreme rainfall and severe flooding, and communities and businesses should be vigilant throughout the tropical cyclone season and take heed of all-weather alerts and warnings.

The tropical cyclone season is from November to April.