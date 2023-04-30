2 arrested, Police vehicle damaged in chase

Two men are in custody following a Police chase on Saturday morning which resulted in a Police vehicle and a 3-tonne carrier sustaining damage.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said the two suspects in their 40s refused to stop when directed by Totogo Police near Queen Elizabeth Drive, and drove into the Police vehicle and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, the suspects’ vehicle also hit a three tonne truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Nausori.

ACP Driu said the officers pursued the suspects towards Raiwaqa and were assisted by another team from the Southern Division.

The suspects’ car was found abandoned at Milverton Road.

ACP Driu said Totogo and Raiwaqa Police managed to arrest the two and a search conducted inside the vehicle led to the discovery of house break-in tools.

It was also discovered that the number plate of the vehicle was tampered with, as the car was a rental and fitted with a private number plate.