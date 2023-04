Two men are in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station after allegedly raping a 16-year-old student yesterday.

According to Police, the suspects, a 32-year-old farmer and 26-year-old mechanic had allegedly offered to drop the victim home, but instead took her to where the group was drinking alcohol.

They allegedly forced her to drink alcohol following which the offence was committed.

The men are being questioned while search continues for another suspect involved in the incident.