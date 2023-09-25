Monday, September 25, 2023
20 teams to feature in 3 grades of IDC

20 districts will participate in three grades of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next month.

The Super Premier Division will feature the top eight finishers of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The Premier Division will feature six teams which include DFPL bottom finishers Nadroga and Tavua.

The other four teams are top two finishers of the Senior League from Viti Levu- Nasinu and Rakiraki and Vanua Levu- Savusavu and Bua.

The Senior Division will also feature six teams and the participating districts are Lami, Northland Tailevu, Taveuni, Dreketi, Seaqaqa and Nadogo.

The pools of the championship will be drawn this Saturday at the Courts Mega Store in Samabula, Suva and the matches will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium from 10-15 October.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
