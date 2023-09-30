Saturday, September 30, 2023
2022 finalists drawn in same IDC Group

Last season’s finalists Suva and Navua have been drawn in the same group for the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) which will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium next week.

Joining the two districts in Group B are Rewa and Nadi.

Group A has DFPL champions Lautoka, Battle of the Giants champion Labasa, traditional giants Ba and an ever-improving Tailevu Naitasiri.

In the Premier Division; Tavua, Seaqaqa and Rakiraki are drawn  while Nadroga, , Savusavu and Nasinu are in Group B.

Northland Tailevu, Bua and Taveuni are in Group A of the Senior Division while Lami, Nadogo and Dreketi make up Group B.

The Super Premier winners will receive $22,000 and the runners-up will get $6,000 while the Premier Division winners will be awarded $6,000 and runners-up $2000 while the winner of the Senior Division will get $3500 and the runner-up $1000.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
