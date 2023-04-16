Sunday, April 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

220 facilities upgrade is priority: Dr Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing and maintaining its 220 health facilities and associate infrastructure.

Speaking at the 64th Fiji Nursing Association Annual General Meeting, Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said that the Ministry can improve the environment in which healthcare is delivered to our people and also improve the working environment for medical staff.

He said the Government will place greater emphasis on providing these facilities with better access to water, sanitation, hygiene, power, and internet connectivity wherever possible, in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

Dr Lalabalavu urged nurses to elevate professionalism and commitment in your roles as nurses.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with the Fiji Nursing Association to find solutions, aims to approach solutions in an inclusive and consultative manner,” Dr Lalabalavu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres wi...

Fijians Josaia Raisuqe and Leone Nakarawa starred as their Castres ...
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge Forc...

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try to help his NSW Waratahs edge West...
Rugby

Sowakula dots in Chiefs big win

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try in Chiefs bi...
Rugby

Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francais w...

Fijian speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa bagged a double in Stade Francais...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres...

Rugby
Fijians Jo...

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge F...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Sowakula dots in Chiefs big win

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francai...

Rugby
Fijian spe...

Solutions is key to health secto...

News
The Minist...

Naulago scores in Bristol Bears ...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Popular News

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Fiji ends Singapore campaign wit...

Rugby
Fiji ended...

Women have been disproportionate...

News
Women have...

Porter to play James Baldwin in ...

Entertainment
Pose star ...

Khan stars as Fiji bags first wi...

Football
Nippy Suva...

Fijiana Drua eye Force comeback

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres win