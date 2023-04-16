220 facilities upgrade is priority: Dr Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing and maintaining its 220 health facilities and associate infrastructure.

Speaking at the 64th Fiji Nursing Association Annual General Meeting, Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said that the Ministry can improve the environment in which healthcare is delivered to our people and also improve the working environment for medical staff.

He said the Government will place greater emphasis on providing these facilities with better access to water, sanitation, hygiene, power, and internet connectivity wherever possible, in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

Dr Lalabalavu urged nurses to elevate professionalism and commitment in your roles as nurses.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with the Fiji Nursing Association to find solutions, aims to approach solutions in an inclusive and consultative manner,” Dr Lalabalavu added.