Wednesday, December 6, 2023
224 traffic infringement notices issued

The Fiji Police Force has issued more than 224 traffic infringement notices to motorists for speeding last week.

Police is now pleading with drivers to slow down when driving on the roads.

They have also highlighted concerns about the failure to wear seatbelts, resulting in 78 bookings.

The Force is calling on all Fijians to make road safety a top priority, emphasizing the significance of responsible driving habits.

They have also acknowledged the support of those who have heeded the call to adopt a change of mindset and take road safety seriously.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
