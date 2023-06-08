Thursday, June 8, 2023
23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fijians squad

23 players from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad have been included in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians wider squad of 45 players for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup and pre-Rugby World Cup warm-up matches against France and England.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui today announced a formidable squad which also includes 13 players from French Top 14, 5 from the English Premiership and 1 each from French Pro D2, United Rugby Championship, Japan Rugby League One and Super Rugby Pacific.

There are 10 uncapped players named amongst the experienced overseas-based Flying Fijians.

Raiwalui however will await the outcome of this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal clash between the Drua and the Crusaders before naming the final squad of 38 that marches into camp later this month.

“I think it’s a great balance of players in the team,” Raiwalui said.

“We know the different systems they play in especially the Sire Shipping Drua judging from the results that they have produced this year.”

“Making the quarterfinals in their second year only makes my selection of the team a daunting exercise.”

“All those selected from overseas or local, deserve to be in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup on July 22nd at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians 46-member wider squad: Peni Ravai, Haereti Hetet, Eroni Mawi, Meli Tuni, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesulame Dolokoto, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Peceli Yato, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Joseva Tamani, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Kamikamica, Frank Lomani, Simione Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Caleb Muntz, Ben Volavola, Josua Tuisova, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Adrea Cocagi, Waisea Nayacalevu, Iosefo Masi, Seta Tamanivalu, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Drosese, Setareki Tuicuvu, Semi Radradra, Sireli Maqala, Vilimoni Botitu

