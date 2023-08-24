2,400 civil servants received training in Japan: Chand

The Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprise Parmesh Chand says around 2400 civil servants have received membership drive programme training in Japan.

Chand highlighted this during the membership drive programme workshop in Suva yesterday, saying that IlCA Alumni Association of Fiji (JAAF) plays a pivotal role to foster community, who have had the privilege of receiving such trainings.

“As we gather here, we celebrate not only your accomplishments but also the potential and promise you hold in shaping the future of the Public Service.”

“Your firsthand experiences in Japan, coupled with the knowledge gained through the training programmes, undoubtedly make you invaluable assets in driving positive change in your respective ministries and priority areas.”

He remarked the workshop serves as a testament to the strong bond that exists between IlCA and the Fiji Government and the unwavering commitment of JAAF to support the professional growth and development of its Alumni.

“I encourage you to use this opportunity to gain insights on how to utilise further grants that are available from IlCA and JAAF to benefit your ministries.”

The focus areas lie in the Disaster Risk Reduction, Environment, Climate Change, Health, Fisheries, Education, Water, Energy, and Transport, it is essential to forge strong partnerships and foster collaboration.

Chand highlighted that together, we can build a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous Fiji for generations to come.

He also mentioned the Ministry of Civil Service wholeheartedly supports the endeavors of JAAF to build its membership and network, especially in the post­ COVID era and growth and collaboration to create a more promising future for Fiji.