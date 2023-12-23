Saturday, December 23, 2023
$3.3m Housing Authority arrears

Housing Authority says $3.3 million is currently owed to them as ground rental arrears from its residential customers.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Ritesh Singh said these monies is not lost and can be easily recovered from its customers.

Singh said they are mindful that Fiji has just come out from the pandemic and arrangements are being made with its customers to recover arrears.

He said when deals are struck on certain blocks; customers would need Housing Authority’s approval and the requirement is that arrears owed to them must be cleared.

Housing Authority is urging customers to make arrangements on its payment plan to avoid settling big amounts and interest charged on arrears.

He said that fees charged can range from $5 to $150 annually, depending on the size of the residential block, which is pretty low.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
FCCC reminds customers to be vigilant