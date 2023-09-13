Wednesday, September 13, 2023
$3.5m was spent to renovate PM’s residence

$3.5 million was spent on renovating the official residence of the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2018.

This was when the residence was occupied by former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

While responding to an oral question in Parliament yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said  the contractor for the renovations was Grace Road Food Company Limited which had a total cost of $2.5 million and there were four variations that were approved by the Government Tender Board which increased the cost to $3.1 million (VIP) – an increase by around $581,000.

He said in addition to this, the cost for the Lead Consultant, Maisuria Design Limited was $417,000 (VIP)

“The former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, had vacated the Government owned residence at Muanikau Road in February, as he continued to occupy the residence after the new Government was sworn-in.”

“The Muanikau residence used to be the official residence of the Chief Justice, and the coalition Government was also informed that Bainimarama was using the Ratu Sukuna Road residence for meetings.”

He said it was sad to see that Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka continued to stay at his private residence in Namadi Heights after being sworn-in as Prime Minister, last December.

Prof Prasad said after the former Prime Minister moved out, the Public Works Department had checked the residence and upon assessment advised that it would cost a substantial amount of money to repair.

He added that the cost of renovating the PM’s residence at Muanikau was around $162,865.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
