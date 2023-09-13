3 appointments to Police Command group

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has made three appointments to his Command group.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Sakeo Raikaci has been appointed the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Director Strategic Planning Research and Development, Senior Superintendent of Police Mesake Waqa takes over as ACP Crime.

Superintendent of Police Pauliasi Colamoto who held the Deputy Director Strategic Planning post, has been appointed to take over as the Acting Director.

ACP Raikaci is a graduate of the University of the South Pacific having attained a Bachelor of Law Degree, Professional Diploma in Legal Practice and Certificate in Law Criminal and has served in various Units from the Uniform Branch, Crime and Major Fraud Unit.

He had also held the posts of Director Legal, Director Prosecution, Director Internal Affairs, Liaison officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration before taking up his previous post of ACP-Crime.

A/ACP Waqa having years of experience in the Criminal Investigations arm, previously served as Major Crime Investigator, Officer in Charge of Major Crime Investigation, Divisional Crime Officer in the South and East, Deputy Director Organized Crime and Director Criminal Investigations Department.

He is a graduate of Macquire University having attained a Master of Criminology, Certificate in Global Leadership Program, Certificate Critical Thinking Analysis and Methodologies and Certificate in Introductory Academic Program (English Studies).

Acting SSP Colamoto a graduate of the International Management Institute in New Dheli India and Fiji National University attaining qualifications for Corporate Governance and Excellence Management and Leadership Management, has served in the Western, Eastern and Headquarters.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to make these appointments for the sake of business continuity and for the best interests of the organisation,” said Chew.

He said the first seven months since taking up office has been challenging and he believes the appointments will add value to the current momentum of Restoring Blue culture.