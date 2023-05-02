Tuesday, May 2, 2023
3 arrested with meth in Nakasi drug raid

Three men are in police custody following two separate drug raids in Nakasi which led to the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Police Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said the raids were conducted in the weekend.

ACP Driu said the first raid conducted at Dilo Street led to the arrest of a 38-year-old technician after several zip lock plastic bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus were found in his home.

The second raid was conducted at Vishnu Deo Road, where two men aged 38 and 30 years of age were arrested after zip lock bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine were found in their possession.

ACP Driu said all three men remain in custody as the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

He said raids and arrests for green drugs also continue in the five policing divisions.

ACP Driu said in the Northern Division, several arrests were made over the weekend of people found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He said farm raids are also continuing, as well as efforts towards pursuing information received on those suspected to be involved in the illicit drug trade.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
