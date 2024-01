A tragic incident in Tuvuca waters in the Lau Group saw three people lose their lives after the boat they were traveling in capsized.

According to Police, 16 people left Tuvuca Island yesterday for Tavunuku Island when the incident happened.

By the afternoon, villagers had received a call that the boat had capsized and managed to rescue 12 passengers while a 12-year-old girl remains missing.

Police is continuing the search of the girl with the assistance of villagers.