3 deaths linked to contaminated water source

Three deaths have been confirmed at Balevuto Health Centre in Ba related to a contaminated water source and there are more water-borne cases being reported from Nukuloa, Nacaci and Toge areas.

In a statement, Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said it is understood that three villages with a total population of 700 are using the same water source.

Dr Lalabalavu said villagers allegedly reported that a dead cow is the cause of contamination and tests have been carried out by Health Inspectors from the Ministry along with officers from the Water Authority of Fiji.

“Water samples have been sent to Mataika House in Suva to verify the cause of contamination.”

The Health Ministry is advising members of the public in Balevuto and nearby areas to boil all drinking water and adhere to the best hygiene practices like proper handwashing with soap and water before and after meals and also after visiting the toilet.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
