Japan has included three Fijians in its 33-member squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Fijian flyers in Jone Naikabula from Nadroga-Navosa and Cakaudrove speedster Semisi Masirewa will feature for the Brave Blossoms at their first RWC.

Former captain and explosive loose man Michael Leitch will return for his third RWC in Japanese colours.

Japan open Rugby World Cup 2023 against Chile on Sunday September 10 at 11pm.