31 criminal offences in nightclubs last year

31 criminal offences were committed in nightclubs in the Suva and Nadi special zones last year.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Police Force’s Divisional Commander Central, ASP Samisoni Naqica at the Public Consultation on the review of operating hours for nightclubs in the special zones.

ASP Naqica said only two cases were reported in 2021.

He said according to the Liquor Act 2009, the two special zones were marked in Suva, Nadi and Namaka.

He said in 2018, 26 criminal offences were recorded in the nightclubs around Suva, while eight were registered in Nadi.

“In the Suva Zone, 19 cases of assault were recorded from 2018 to 2022.”

ASP Naqica said Police are concerned of the safety of the public, thus the call for a review.

He said late night hours increase the risk of violence, drug use, missing persons and other unsafe behaviour, the longer a nightclub opens, the greater the risk of violence and other crimes.

He added that harassment of members of the public by intoxicated people is also a matter of concern.

Government is currently carrying out public consultations on the review on the operating hours of nightclubs in the special zones areas.

Suva and the Nadi/Namaka areas are the only two that are in the special zone areas and are allowed to operate from 5pm to 5am every day.

Other towns and city around the country that are not in the special zones are only able to operate from 5pm till 1am every day.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier stated that Government intended to introduce legislation which will limit the operating hours for nightclubs.

Rabuka added that he did not like that nightclubs being opened all throughout the night.