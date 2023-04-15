314 speed bookings, a cause for concern

A 59-year-old bus driver of Yako in Nadi is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

In a statement released by police, the victim whilst driving along the Sonaisali Road in Nadi, this morning to pick up resort staff is alleged to have lost control, causing the bus to veer off the road where it hit a post.

The victim allegedly died on the scene.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue.

Also, police have indicated that two serious accident cases were recorded also in the last 24 -hour period.

The first accident was recorded along the Queens Road, near Navutu in Sigatoka early yesterday morning, where a 34-year-old teacher lost control of the vehicle she was driving, causing it to veer off the road.

She was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where she remains admitted.

Also, in another serious accident case also in Sigatoka, a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman veered off the road in Lawai, Sigatoka yesterday afternoon.

As a result, four of the victims were admitted at the Sigatoka Hospital, while two others were transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

As an investigation continues, speeding continues to top the number of traffic infringement bookings issued on a daily basis, which is of great concern.

Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said that from 6am Wednesday morning to 6am Friday morning, 314 drivers were booked for speeding.

ACP Driu said despite the advisories and warnings issued, there still appears to be a complete disregard for road safety as reflected in the number of infringement notices issued for speeding.

He said attitudes need to change where road safety is taken seriously if we are to keep our roads safe for all.

The road death toll stands at 24 compared to 9 for the same period last year.