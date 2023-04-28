33 medals up for grabs on Day 2

33 Gold medals will be up for grabs on Day 2 of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Coca-Cola Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram said 18 Gold is at stake on the tracks while 15 Gold is in the field events.

The blue ribbon finals in the Boys and Girls division will begin at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Natabua High School tops the boy’s tally with two Gold medals and a bronze followed by Ratu Kadavulevu School in second place with one gold, two silver and a bronze.

Naitasiri Secondary School is leading the girl’s division with two gold and two bronze.