35-member Kulas squad gears up for camp

In preparation for the upcoming Olympics Qualifiers in Samoa this February, a 35-member squad, as selected by the coach, is set to gather for a training camp.

The camp is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 8th and conclude on February 5th, at the Fiji FA Technical Academy in Ba.

The culmination of this camp will see the announcement of the final travel squad for the Olympics Qualifiers.

The selection, which is eagerly awaited by players and fans alike, is set to be revealed on the 28th of January.

The 35 member squad includes: Elesi Tabunase, Luisa Tamanitoakula, Katarina Nailele, Seni Vulagi, Narieta Leba, Sonia Alfred, Trina Davis, Kasanita Taufa, Cema Nasau, Sisllia Kuladina, Luse Ratulele, Rosi Marama, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Preeya Singh, Sofi Diyalowai, Angeline Rekha, Seruwala Laulaba, Unaisi Tuberi, Filomena Racea, Caroline Qalivere, Pijila Kaliwaca , Sereana Naweni, Asela Cokansiga, Ema Mareia, Koleta Matamanitvuto, Adi Anasimeci Manutawake, Evivi Buka, Selai Grace Tikoisuva, Adi Ateca Tuwai, Mereseni Waqali, Auhtum Underwood, Rosaline Saraphina, Emily Esposito, Semimalia Druma, Miliana Maramanikabu.