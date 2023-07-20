36-capped Nayacalevu ready to lead

Seasoned Flying Fijians outside centre Waisea Nayacalevu says he is ready to take on the mantle as captain ahead of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians first international test of the season.

The 33-year-old Serua man with 36 caps in the white jersey says he is battle-prepared to fulfill his role well his weekend especially for his younger comrades in the team.

“It is an honour for me, especially leading the young boys from the Drua, it is a good mix with them and the experienced players,” Nayacalevu said.

The Toulon utility back said it was early days for the team and they were just looking forward to have their first run on together.

“We want to start on a high note; it’s still our first game so we will take on Tonga this week and then the rest.”