$360K budgeted for Economic Summit: Prasad

The Ministry of Finance has allocated a $360,000 for the National Economic Summit, where over 500 delegates from all sectors will meet and deliberate on the state of Fiji’s economy.

In Parliament this morning, Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad said the main objectives of the Summit is to set an economic policy agenda for accelerated economic growth, underpinned by sustainable and inclusive development, deliberate an actionable framework for transformative economic governance.

Prof Prasad said the Summit hopes to build consensus on the imperatives for transforming Fiji’s immense human capital into a nationally productive and innovative capacity that creates a secure future of prosperity for all.

He said it also hopes to identify pragmatic initiatives to elicit economic leadership at the sectorial level, adopting a Bottom-Up approach to sectorial competitiveness that contributes to national economic growth and development.

“The Ministry of Finance is playing the lead role in organizing the summit and facilitating papers, discussions and outcomes of the summit which will feed into the upcoming 2023-2024 Budget and potentially a new National Development Plan in the future,” Prof Prasad said.