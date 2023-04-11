Tuesday, April 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$38M paid out under Home Ownership Assistance

The Government has paid out $38 million to 3,149 household under the First Home Ownership Initiative Assistance Programme.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said from the assistance, more than 1,800 households had their first homes constructed, the total grant pay-out exceeding $28 million and 1,200 households purchased their first homes with a total pay-out of over $9 million.

Nalumisa said for the current financial year, the Ministry of Housing has a total budget allocation of $6.5 million for the program-already paid out more than $3.3 million.

“A total of 183 households have benefitted from this, 96 received a grant to build their first homes and 87 households purchased their first homes. 110 households that were assisted were earning below $50,000 and the remaining 73 households were in the higher income range – the program is ongoing.”

He said the Ministry will incorporate a monitoring and evaluation framework and is also exploring options to support those that have taken on the initiative to construct their first home and lack funding to complete them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

Social pension will not be reduced

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will not re...
Sports

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decad...

Rewa claimed the annual Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) t...
Sports

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Rifle Range from Lautoka clinched the 94th TISI Sangam Inter Distri...
Sports

Scrumhalf Lomani still under observ...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is still under obs...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Social pension will not be reduc...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a de...

Sports
Rewa claim...

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Sports
Rifle Rang...

Scrumhalf Lomani still under obs...

Sports
Swire Ship...

Tourism Policy Plan to map the w...

News
Fiji’s nat...

Botia puts on Man of Match perfo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Fiji remains third in Series sta...

Sports
The Fiji 7...

Fiji beats Spain, progresses to ...

Sports
Fiji has b...

Samoa outclasses Fiji in Singapo...

Rugby
Samoa ende...

Fiji to meet France in Cup quart...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pa...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji...

Football
Marcus and...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

Social pension will not be reduced