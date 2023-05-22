4 arrested for importing liquid meth from US

Three Fijian men and a foreigner are in custody for allegedly importing methamphetamine for the United States of America.

The four were arrested via a joint collaboration between the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and Fiji Immigration Department.

On the 12th of May, a Customs Officer seized a consignment of Nutritional Dietary Supplement sent from the United States which was tested positive as liquid methamphetamine.

Police were alerted and a controlled operation was conducted by the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau which led to the four men involved.

All four face charges of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs and Unlawful Transportation of Illicit Drugs.

They will front the Magistrates Court in Suva today.