Wednesday, October 11, 2023
4 arrested for robbing cabbies in Lautoka

Four people including a juvenile are currently in custody at Lautoka Police Station for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies against taxi drivers.

According to Police, the group comprises of a 23-year-old labourer and three unemployed males aged 26, 21, and 17 who all are from Delaitomuka, Lautoka.

These alleged crimes include an incident on the first of this month when they reportedly assaulted a taxi driver on Covuli Street, Lautoka, stealing his phone and driving away in his taxi.

Both the stolen taxi and phone were later recovered.

Police said o 4 October, the same group hired a taxi in Lautoka City and travelled to Natabua Seaside, where they allegedly robbed a 40-year-old taxi driver of $500 in cash, as well as his phone, before fleeing in his taxi.

The abandoned taxi was later located, and the driver’s phone was also retrieved.

Then, on the seventh of this month, they targeted a 31-year-old taxi driver in Naikabula, Lautoka, stealing his Apple iPhone and driving away in his taxi, which was later abandoned.

The stolen iPhone was subsequently recovered.

Police added that while charges have not yet been officially filed, it is expected that legal action will be initiated.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
