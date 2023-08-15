4-member tribunal to investigate Kumar

Justice David Ashton-Lewis (Chairperson), Justice Filimone Jitoko, Justice William Calanchini, and Justice Jiten Singh have been appointed by His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to look into allegations of misbehavior against suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar.

The members were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Tribunal will be required to furnish a written report of the facts to the President with its recommendations.

Justice Ashton-Lewis has served as a Judge of the High Court and Justice of Appeal in Fiji. He has also practised in Australia and in Papua New Guinea, where he served as senior counsel in the Department of Justice. In Australia, Justice Ashton-Lewis has consulted in key legal sectors, including for the Judicial and Constitutional Parliamentary Government and Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Justice Jitoko was sworn in as a Justice of Appeal earlier this year. Justice Jitoko has served as the Chief Justice of Nauru and as a Judge of the High Court of Fiji. As part of his legal career, Justice Jitoko served as the Solicitor-General of Fiji from 1987 to 1993. He has also served as a diplomat and a senior lecturer at the University of the South Pacific.

Justice Calanchini was sworn-in as a Judge of the Supreme Court earlier this year. He joined the bench in 2009 and went on to serve as the President of the Court of Appeal from 2012 to 2019. Justice Calanchini has also served as a Permanent Arbitrator of the Arbitration Tribunal and as Chief Tribunal of the Employment Relations Tribunal. Prior to joining the bench, Justice Calanchini practised law in Australia and in Fiji, where he also served as Deputy Solicitor-General and Staff Officer Legal at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Justice Singh is a senior lecturer in law and coordinator of the Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice program, at the University of Fiji. He has served as both a Judge of the High Court and a Magistrate. Prior to joining the bench, Justice Singh practised law as a partner in Govind and Company.