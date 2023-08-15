Tuesday, August 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

4-member tribunal to investigate Kumar

Justice David Ashton-Lewis (Chairperson), Justice Filimone Jitoko, Justice William Calanchini, and Justice Jiten Singh have been appointed by His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to look into allegations of misbehavior against suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar.

The members were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Tribunal will be required to furnish a written report of the facts to  the President with its recommendations.

Justice Ashton-Lewis has served as a Judge of the High Court and Justice of Appeal in Fiji. He has also practised in Australia and in Papua New Guinea, where he served as senior counsel in the Department of Justice. In Australia, Justice Ashton-Lewis has consulted in key legal sectors, including for the Judicial and Constitutional Parliamentary Government and Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Justice Jitoko was sworn in as a Justice of Appeal earlier this year. Justice Jitoko has served as the Chief Justice of Nauru and as a Judge of the High Court of Fiji. As part of his legal career, Justice Jitoko served as the Solicitor-General of Fiji from 1987 to 1993. He has also served as a diplomat and a senior lecturer at the University of the South Pacific.

Justice Calanchini was sworn-in as a Judge of the Supreme Court earlier this year. He joined the bench in 2009 and went on to serve as the President of the Court of Appeal from 2012 to 2019. Justice Calanchini has also served as a Permanent Arbitrator of the Arbitration Tribunal and as Chief Tribunal of the Employment Relations Tribunal. Prior to joining the bench, Justice Calanchini practised law in Australia and in Fiji, where he also served as Deputy Solicitor-General and Staff Officer Legal at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Justice Singh is a senior lecturer in law and coordinator of the Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice program, at the University of Fiji. He has served as both a Judge of the High Court and a Magistrate. Prior to joining the bench, Justice Singh practised law as a partner in Govind and Company.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

RFMF co-hosts Defence chiefs meet i...

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), Major Gen...
Rugby

Labuschagne cops ban after Botitu h...

Japan openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne will miss the opening two...
News

Tribunal sworn in to investigate su...

Members of the Tribunal to investigate allegations of misbehavior a...
Rugby

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 season

Former Fiji U20 rep Alex Hodgman has signed with the Queensland Red...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RFMF co-hosts Defence chiefs mee...

News
Commander ...

Labuschagne cops ban after Botit...

Rugby
Japan open...

Tribunal sworn in to investigate...

News
Members of...

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 seas...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Induction workshop for EC Commis...

News
Members of...

EC briefs Minister on municipal ...

News
The Electo...

Popular News

Navua holds Lautoka in BOG thril...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua held...

Former Opposition MP dies

News
Former Opp...

Collaboration needed to empower ...

News
Minister f...

Voss served with full disclosure...

News
Former Fij...

Police to ascertain cause of acc...

News
Two women ...

CWM to undergo complete refurbis...

News
Plans are ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

RFMF co-hosts Defence chiefs meet in Sigatoka